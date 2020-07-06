All apartments in Fort Worth
1701 Yorkshire St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 Yorkshire St.

1701 Yorkshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Yorkshire Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated single story home in Crowley ISD - This home has new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. It has 2 dining areas and 2 good sized living area with a fireplace. The kitchen has a pantry and hallway has a linen closet. Master bath has his and her closets with the tub in the center. One of the bedrooms has some built in shelving. New blinds. Nice sized open patio on the back and the yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, need good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

(RLNE4747171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Yorkshire St. have any available units?
1701 Yorkshire St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Yorkshire St. have?
Some of 1701 Yorkshire St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Yorkshire St. currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Yorkshire St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Yorkshire St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Yorkshire St. is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Yorkshire St. offer parking?
No, 1701 Yorkshire St. does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Yorkshire St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Yorkshire St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Yorkshire St. have a pool?
No, 1701 Yorkshire St. does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Yorkshire St. have accessible units?
No, 1701 Yorkshire St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Yorkshire St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Yorkshire St. does not have units with dishwashers.

