1701 Yorkshire St.

Nicely updated single story home in Crowley ISD - This home has new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. It has 2 dining areas and 2 good sized living area with a fireplace. The kitchen has a pantry and hallway has a linen closet. Master bath has his and her closets with the tub in the center. One of the bedrooms has some built in shelving. New blinds. Nice sized open patio on the back and the yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, need good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.



(RLNE4747171)