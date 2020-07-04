16424 Red River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the highly desirable subdivision of Harriet Creek Ranch. This home features open concept living, a neutral painted kitchen with lovely back splash and carpet. The third bedroom doubles as an office due to its glass pane French doors, which add both elegance and charm while allowing light to flow from one room to the next. Enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities, including barbecues gatherings, or peacefully soaking in the sun while drinking coffee on a crisp cool morning from the privacy of the fenced-in backyard, extending from the wood-deck to the beautiful stone wall.