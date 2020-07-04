All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

16424 Red River Lane

16424 Red River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16424 Red River Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the highly desirable subdivision of Harriet Creek Ranch. This home features open concept living, a neutral painted kitchen with lovely back splash and carpet. The third bedroom doubles as an office due to its glass pane French doors, which add both elegance and charm while allowing light to flow from one room to the next. Enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities, including barbecues gatherings, or peacefully soaking in the sun while drinking coffee on a crisp cool morning from the privacy of the fenced-in backyard, extending from the wood-deck to the beautiful stone wall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16424 Red River Lane have any available units?
16424 Red River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16424 Red River Lane have?
Some of 16424 Red River Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16424 Red River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16424 Red River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16424 Red River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16424 Red River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 16424 Red River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16424 Red River Lane offers parking.
Does 16424 Red River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16424 Red River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16424 Red River Lane have a pool?
No, 16424 Red River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16424 Red River Lane have accessible units?
No, 16424 Red River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16424 Red River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16424 Red River Lane has units with dishwashers.

