1621 Virginia Place
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:16 AM

1621 Virginia Place

1621 Virginia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Virginia Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Gem in Ft. Worth's Cultural District! Gorgeous 2-bed, 2-bath home built in 1924, just under 2,000 square feet. Features multiple living areas with 2 fireplaces, original hardwood flooring in front living and dining areas as well as bedrooms. Loaded with charm, home has many windows and fills with natural light. Updated kitchen features stainless appliances and granite countertops, refrigerator is included. Lots of work put into this home and it shows. Also has private backyard and detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Virginia Place have any available units?
1621 Virginia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Virginia Place have?
Some of 1621 Virginia Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Virginia Place currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Virginia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Virginia Place pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Virginia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1621 Virginia Place offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Virginia Place offers parking.
Does 1621 Virginia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Virginia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Virginia Place have a pool?
No, 1621 Virginia Place does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Virginia Place have accessible units?
No, 1621 Virginia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Virginia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Virginia Place has units with dishwashers.

