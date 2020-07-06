1621 Virginia Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Gem in Ft. Worth's Cultural District! Gorgeous 2-bed, 2-bath home built in 1924, just under 2,000 square feet. Features multiple living areas with 2 fireplaces, original hardwood flooring in front living and dining areas as well as bedrooms. Loaded with charm, home has many windows and fills with natural light. Updated kitchen features stainless appliances and granite countertops, refrigerator is included. Lots of work put into this home and it shows. Also has private backyard and detached garage.