1609 Tierney Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Very charming home in a quite neighborhood that offers so much character. With fresh paint and new carpet in living room and in 2 bedrooms. All flooring through out the home is in good condition. Stairs leading upstairs is very charming and cute that will lead you to 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Hugh backyard with a large wooden deck that would be great for entertaining your family and friends.