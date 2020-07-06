All apartments in Fort Worth
1609 Tierney Road

Location

1609 Tierney Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very charming home in a quite neighborhood that offers so much character. With fresh paint and new carpet in living room and in 2 bedrooms. All flooring through out the home is in good condition. Stairs leading upstairs is very charming and cute that will lead you to 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Hugh backyard with a large wooden deck that would be great for entertaining your family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Tierney Road have any available units?
1609 Tierney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Tierney Road have?
Some of 1609 Tierney Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Tierney Road currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Tierney Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Tierney Road pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Tierney Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1609 Tierney Road offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Tierney Road offers parking.
Does 1609 Tierney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Tierney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Tierney Road have a pool?
No, 1609 Tierney Road does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Tierney Road have accessible units?
No, 1609 Tierney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Tierney Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Tierney Road does not have units with dishwashers.

