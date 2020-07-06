1609 Tierney Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Central Meadowbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Very charming home in a quite neighborhood that offers so much character. With fresh paint and new carpet in living room and in 2 bedrooms. All flooring through out the home is in good condition. Stairs leading upstairs is very charming and cute that will lead you to 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Hugh backyard with a large wooden deck that would be great for entertaining your family and friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
