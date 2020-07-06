1604 Willow Vale Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful new completely remodeled 2018 new flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops in kitchen and bath, won't last long



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1985



Deposits: $1,395.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.