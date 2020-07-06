1604 Willow Vale Drive

Amenities
Beautiful new completely remodeled 2018 new flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops in kitchen and bath, won't last long
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1985
Deposits: $1,395.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.