Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Willow Vale Drive

1604 Willow Vale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Willow Vale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful new completely remodeled 2018 new flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops in kitchen and bath, won't last long

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1985

Deposits: $1,395.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive have any available units?
1604 Willow Vale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1604 Willow Vale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Willow Vale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Willow Vale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Willow Vale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive offer parking?
No, 1604 Willow Vale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Willow Vale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Willow Vale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Willow Vale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Willow Vale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Willow Vale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 Willow Vale Drive has units with air conditioning.

