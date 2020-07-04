All apartments in Fort Worth
1524 California Parkway North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1524 California Parkway North

1524 SW Loop 820 · No Longer Available
Location

1524 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76115
North Greenbriar

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1958

Deposits: $1,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 California Parkway North have any available units?
1524 California Parkway North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1524 California Parkway North currently offering any rent specials?
1524 California Parkway North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 California Parkway North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 California Parkway North is pet friendly.
Does 1524 California Parkway North offer parking?
No, 1524 California Parkway North does not offer parking.
Does 1524 California Parkway North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 California Parkway North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 California Parkway North have a pool?
No, 1524 California Parkway North does not have a pool.
Does 1524 California Parkway North have accessible units?
No, 1524 California Parkway North does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 California Parkway North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 California Parkway North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 California Parkway North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 California Parkway North does not have units with air conditioning.

