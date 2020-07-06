All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1517 Willow Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1517 Willow Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1517 Willow Park Drive

1517 Willow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1517 Willow Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Fort Worth home that is ready for you!  A gorgeous living area greets you upon entry with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace!  The kitchen is open to the quaint dining area.  Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are a beautiful contrast to the white cabinetry!  Tour this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Willow Park Drive have any available units?
1517 Willow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Willow Park Drive have?
Some of 1517 Willow Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Willow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Willow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Willow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Willow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1517 Willow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Willow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1517 Willow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Willow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Willow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1517 Willow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Willow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Willow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Willow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Willow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University