1517 Willow Park Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Fort Worth home that is ready for you! A gorgeous living area greets you upon entry with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace! The kitchen is open to the quaint dining area. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are a beautiful contrast to the white cabinetry! Tour this home today!