Fort Worth, TX
1509 Hunting Green Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1509 Hunting Green Drive

1509 Hunting Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Hunting Green Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom brick home with fireplace and covered patio. This open concept home offers a spacious living area with a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an slide in electric range, over the range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and is open to the breakfast and dining area. You can enjoy relaxing in the back yard under the covered patio while entertaining. Pets are case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Hunting Green Drive have any available units?
1509 Hunting Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Hunting Green Drive have?
Some of 1509 Hunting Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Hunting Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Hunting Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Hunting Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Hunting Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Hunting Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Hunting Green Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Hunting Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Hunting Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Hunting Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Hunting Green Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Hunting Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Hunting Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Hunting Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Hunting Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

