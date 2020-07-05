1509 Hunting Green Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom brick home with fireplace and covered patio. This open concept home offers a spacious living area with a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an slide in electric range, over the range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and is open to the breakfast and dining area. You can enjoy relaxing in the back yard under the covered patio while entertaining. Pets are case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.