Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

The duplex is in the Historical District of Fairmount, close to bus line, downtown, and hospital district. It has lots of attractive features; wood floors, fully equipped kitchen, stack washer and dryer, and cute backyard for this bungalow style home. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1456-w-allen-ave



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195