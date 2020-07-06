All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1440 Trading Post Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1440 Trading Post Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:18 PM

1440 Trading Post Drive

1440 Trading Post Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1440 Trading Post Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Make this 2-story move-in ready brick home yours! Relax on the long covered porch, while enjoying views of beautiful shade tree in the front yard. Walk into living rm that has light-colored wood floors, natural light, & gas fireplace. Open dining rm separates the living rm & spacious kitchen that consists of S.S. appliances, light-colored cabinets & backsplash, with granite countertops & island. Home boasts fans in all living areas & bedrms, with neutral-colored paint throughout & large game rm upstairs. Private master suite & half bath found down & 3 bedrms with dual sink bath upstairs. Sliding glass doors overlook the oversized backyard with extended concrete pad & storage shed. Comm. pool & playgrnd access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Trading Post Drive have any available units?
1440 Trading Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Trading Post Drive have?
Some of 1440 Trading Post Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Trading Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Trading Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Trading Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Trading Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1440 Trading Post Drive offer parking?
No, 1440 Trading Post Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Trading Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Trading Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Trading Post Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Trading Post Drive has a pool.
Does 1440 Trading Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Trading Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Trading Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Trading Post Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University