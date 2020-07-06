1440 Trading Post Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Make this 2-story move-in ready brick home yours! Relax on the long covered porch, while enjoying views of beautiful shade tree in the front yard. Walk into living rm that has light-colored wood floors, natural light, & gas fireplace. Open dining rm separates the living rm & spacious kitchen that consists of S.S. appliances, light-colored cabinets & backsplash, with granite countertops & island. Home boasts fans in all living areas & bedrms, with neutral-colored paint throughout & large game rm upstairs. Private master suite & half bath found down & 3 bedrms with dual sink bath upstairs. Sliding glass doors overlook the oversized backyard with extended concrete pad & storage shed. Comm. pool & playgrnd access!