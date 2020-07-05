14325 Wrangler

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Newly built 4 bed 2 bath home in a nice neighborhood. Spacious living area. Luxury plank floors throughout house. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. Fenced in back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.