All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14325 Wrangler.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14325 Wrangler
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:43 AM

14325 Wrangler

14325 Wrangler Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14325 Wrangler Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Newly built 4 bed 2 bath home in a nice neighborhood. Spacious living area. Luxury plank floors throughout house. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. Fenced in back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14325 Wrangler have any available units?
14325 Wrangler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14325 Wrangler have?
Some of 14325 Wrangler's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14325 Wrangler currently offering any rent specials?
14325 Wrangler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14325 Wrangler pet-friendly?
Yes, 14325 Wrangler is pet friendly.
Does 14325 Wrangler offer parking?
Yes, 14325 Wrangler offers parking.
Does 14325 Wrangler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14325 Wrangler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14325 Wrangler have a pool?
No, 14325 Wrangler does not have a pool.
Does 14325 Wrangler have accessible units?
No, 14325 Wrangler does not have accessible units.
Does 14325 Wrangler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14325 Wrangler has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University