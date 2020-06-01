1428 East Mulkey Street

Amenities

3 bedrooms, 1 bath, lovely elevation with siding, two motion exterior flood lights, 6'8" front entry door with keyless smart lock, low E insulated glass windows with screens, weather stripping on all exterior doors, smooth two square 6'8" interior doors, 3 1/4" baseboard moulding, 30" flat panel kitchen cabinets, 50/50 stainless steel kitchen sink, granite countertops in kitchen, Honeywell Programmable Z-Wave Thermostat, Brushed nickel lighting fixtures, 50 gallon electric water heater, marble countertops in bathroom, double sinks in bathroom, vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom, and utility room (wet areas), carpet flooring in family room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.