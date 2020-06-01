All apartments in Fort Worth
1428 East Mulkey Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:17 AM

1428 East Mulkey Street

Location

1428 East Mulkey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, lovely elevation with siding, two motion exterior flood lights, 6'8" front entry door with keyless smart lock, low E insulated glass windows with screens, weather stripping on all exterior doors, smooth two square 6'8" interior doors, 3 1/4" baseboard moulding, 30" flat panel kitchen cabinets, 50/50 stainless steel kitchen sink, granite countertops in kitchen, Honeywell Programmable Z-Wave Thermostat, Brushed nickel lighting fixtures, 50 gallon electric water heater, marble countertops in bathroom, double sinks in bathroom, vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom, and utility room (wet areas), carpet flooring in family room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 East Mulkey Street have any available units?
1428 East Mulkey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 East Mulkey Street have?
Some of 1428 East Mulkey Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 East Mulkey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1428 East Mulkey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 East Mulkey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 East Mulkey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1428 East Mulkey Street offer parking?
No, 1428 East Mulkey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1428 East Mulkey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 East Mulkey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 East Mulkey Street have a pool?
No, 1428 East Mulkey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1428 East Mulkey Street have accessible units?
No, 1428 East Mulkey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 East Mulkey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 East Mulkey Street does not have units with dishwashers.

