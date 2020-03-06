All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 Eastview Street

1420 Eastview Street
Location

1420 Eastview Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pretty split level, three bedroom home in south Fort Worth. Home is near 35W and puts you downtown Fort Worth within minutes. This home has been lovingly taken care of by the owner, and now the owner is looking for a family to love it too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Eastview Street have any available units?
1420 Eastview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Eastview Street have?
Some of 1420 Eastview Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Eastview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Eastview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Eastview Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Eastview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1420 Eastview Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Eastview Street offers parking.
Does 1420 Eastview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Eastview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Eastview Street have a pool?
No, 1420 Eastview Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Eastview Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 Eastview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Eastview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Eastview Street has units with dishwashers.

