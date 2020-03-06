Pretty split level, three bedroom home in south Fort Worth. Home is near 35W and puts you downtown Fort Worth within minutes. This home has been lovingly taken care of by the owner, and now the owner is looking for a family to love it too!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 Eastview Street have any available units?
1420 Eastview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Eastview Street have?
Some of 1420 Eastview Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Eastview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Eastview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.