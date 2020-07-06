All apartments in Fort Worth
1416 Warren Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

1416 Warren Lane

1416 Warren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Warren Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice one story home in Meadowbrook of Ft. Worth. New inside paint and new plank in rest of house. No carpet. The living area has a fireplace. There is a dining area that is beside the kitchen and open to the living area . The kitchen comes with a new oven and has a dishwasher, tenant brings there frig. Washer and dryer hookups in hallway. All electric. 2 car garage. Fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent and no bad rental in last 5 years home with new paint and flooring. Fireplace, fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Warren Lane have any available units?
1416 Warren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Warren Lane have?
Some of 1416 Warren Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Warren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Warren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Warren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Warren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1416 Warren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Warren Lane offers parking.
Does 1416 Warren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Warren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Warren Lane have a pool?
No, 1416 Warren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Warren Lane have accessible units?
No, 1416 Warren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Warren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Warren Lane has units with dishwashers.

