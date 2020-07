Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Nice single 2 bedroom 1 bath home must see - Property Id: 73685



Beautiful single family home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, new roof, new ceramic tile throughout the home and new washer and dryer. A must see will not last long.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73685

Property Id 73685



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4653846)