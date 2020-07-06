1412 Pheasant Run Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 2 story in Saginaw ISD - A beautiful, spacious two story home. With an excellent floor plan. The master is downstairs and the rest of the bedrooms are upstairs. There is a formal living and dining on either side of the entry. The kitchen has a built in microwave and a walk in pantry. The upstairs has a game room also. Call to schedule your viewing today!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5463127)