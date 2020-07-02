1412 Meadowood Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Located minutes from Arlington Entertainment District: Texas Live, AT&T Stadium, and Globe Life Park. Well maintained and updated condo with galley kitchen and appliances, range-oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and disposal. Washer and Dryer is included with condo rental. One bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Both bedrooms feature large closets. Condo has back door with attached wood deck. Community pool and gated entrance. 12 month lease $1250 monthly rent or 24 month lease $1200 monthly rent.