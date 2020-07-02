All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:50 AM

1412 Meadowood Village Drive

1412 Meadowood Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Meadowood Village Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Located minutes from Arlington Entertainment District: Texas Live, AT&T Stadium, and Globe Life Park. Well maintained and updated condo with galley kitchen and appliances, range-oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and disposal. Washer and Dryer is included with condo rental. One bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Both bedrooms feature large closets. Condo has back door with attached wood deck. Community pool and gated entrance. 12 month lease $1250 monthly rent or 24 month lease $1200 monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive have any available units?
1412 Meadowood Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive have?
Some of 1412 Meadowood Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Meadowood Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Meadowood Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Meadowood Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Meadowood Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive offer parking?
No, 1412 Meadowood Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Meadowood Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Meadowood Village Drive has a pool.
Does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1412 Meadowood Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Meadowood Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Meadowood Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

