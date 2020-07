Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR 2 BA with recent updates with easy access to 820 and I30 just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Many many recent updates, too many to list. You need to see this house!



Attached 2-car garage, separate utility room, covered porch, fruit trees in back yard.



No pets. No smoking.



$1400 Deposit, $1400 per month. $20 preventative maintenance fee per month. $55 application fee per tenant 18+