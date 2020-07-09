All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1408 Glen Garden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1408 Glen Garden Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

1408 Glen Garden Drive

1408 Glen Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1408 Glen Garden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME HOUSE built in 2018 with Latest Energy Efficient and Upgrades at affordable price. It has 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan where entrance has hardwood floors where bedrooms has carpets with split arrangement, both bathroom has double sink with large walk-in shower. Kitchen has sufficient number of cabinets and granite counter tops. Large sized backyard maintained nicely and secured with wooden fence. Close to Freeways, Shopping, Schools, Dining and 10 mins away from Downtown for your Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Glen Garden Drive have any available units?
1408 Glen Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Glen Garden Drive have?
Some of 1408 Glen Garden Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Glen Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Glen Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Glen Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Glen Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1408 Glen Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Glen Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Glen Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Glen Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Glen Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Glen Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Glen Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Glen Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Glen Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Glen Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University