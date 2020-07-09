1408 Glen Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME HOUSE built in 2018 with Latest Energy Efficient and Upgrades at affordable price. It has 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan where entrance has hardwood floors where bedrooms has carpets with split arrangement, both bathroom has double sink with large walk-in shower. Kitchen has sufficient number of cabinets and granite counter tops. Large sized backyard maintained nicely and secured with wooden fence. Close to Freeways, Shopping, Schools, Dining and 10 mins away from Downtown for your Entertainment.