1407 S Adams Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:34 PM

1407 S Adams Street

1407 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 South Adams Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
You're going to love the new paint and complete refresh of the interior of this gorgeous Historic Fairmount home. It radiates with craftsmanship to bring in the modern, while keeping the detailed historical touch! Located just 5 houses down from Magnolia Ave in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Fort Worth, within walking distance of the best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops! Completely updated with CUSTOM finishes. Updated HVAC, plumbing, electrical, foundation, insulation in walls, granite counters, new tile, new appliances, and exterior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 S Adams Street have any available units?
1407 S Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 S Adams Street have?
Some of 1407 S Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 S Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 S Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 S Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1407 S Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1407 S Adams Street offer parking?
No, 1407 S Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 S Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 S Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 S Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1407 S Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 S Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 S Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 S Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 S Adams Street has units with dishwashers.

