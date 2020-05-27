All apartments in Fort Worth
1405 Clover Lane

Location

1405 Clover Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area! Very near to Rivercrest Country Club, this ideal location provides easy access to the Cultural District and Downtown. This home's exterior offers a spacious front and backyard with large trees. The interior offers high-end character including high ceilings, hardwood flooring and crown molding, and open spaces provide ample room for activities. Recent improvements include new appliances, flooring, paint throughout, updated light fixtures and more! With 2 livings areas, 2 fireplaces, a formal dining area, Jack and Jill bathroom, and upstairs master suite, this charming home has so much to offer. Located close to great schools, shopping and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Clover Lane have any available units?
1405 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Clover Lane have?
Some of 1405 Clover Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Clover Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1405 Clover Lane offer parking?
No, 1405 Clover Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Clover Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 1405 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Clover Lane has units with dishwashers.

