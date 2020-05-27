1405 Clover Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area! Very near to Rivercrest Country Club, this ideal location provides easy access to the Cultural District and Downtown. This home's exterior offers a spacious front and backyard with large trees. The interior offers high-end character including high ceilings, hardwood flooring and crown molding, and open spaces provide ample room for activities. Recent improvements include new appliances, flooring, paint throughout, updated light fixtures and more! With 2 livings areas, 2 fireplaces, a formal dining area, Jack and Jill bathroom, and upstairs master suite, this charming home has so much to offer. Located close to great schools, shopping and parks!