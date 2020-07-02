1401 5th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1920s Tudor located in the hear of Fairmount. This gem boasts original hardwood floors, period light fixtures and a great covered porch. Just a block away from Magnolia Avenue's restaurants and entertainment. All appliances including a full size washer and dryer. If you are looking to live in a home that is fantastic, come take a look. This home has so much to offer. Come be a part of the Magnolia, Fairmount, Southside neighborhoods. Make this your new home. Leasing Guidelines in Supplements.