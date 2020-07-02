All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1401 5th Avenue
1401 5th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Charming 1920s Tudor located in the hear of Fairmount. This gem boasts original hardwood floors, period light fixtures and a great covered porch. Just a block away from Magnolia Avenue's restaurants and entertainment. All appliances including a full size washer and dryer. If you are looking to live in a home that is fantastic, come take a look. This home has so much to offer. Come be a part of the Magnolia, Fairmount, Southside neighborhoods. Make this your new home. Leasing Guidelines in Supplements.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1401 5th Avenue have any available units?
1401 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1401 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1401 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1401 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1401 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

