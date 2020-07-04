13913 Rustler Pass Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262 The Ranches
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very warm and inviting home and family neighborhood. Open floor plan captures the best use of room sizes. Large covered patio with fan excellent for entertaining or simply kicking back with the family. Fresh paint and ready for new family to move in. SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
