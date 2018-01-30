All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:29 AM

1357 Castlegar Lane

1357 Castlegar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Castlegar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom+Study! Shows Like New! Check out the recently laid luxury vinyl plank floors and carpet! Freshly painted! One Owner! One Story! Study with French Doors could be used as 4th bedroom! Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Open to the Living Room! Charming Breakfast Nook! 2 Full Baths! All Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge included! Oversized Living Room! Wood burning Fireplace! Master Planned Community with Playground and Community Pool! Near All Level of Schools Kindergarten-High School! Home is in Rivers Edge and is across the street from Northwest High School! Easy Access to Hwy 114 and I 35W!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Castlegar Lane have any available units?
1357 Castlegar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Castlegar Lane have?
Some of 1357 Castlegar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Castlegar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Castlegar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Castlegar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Castlegar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1357 Castlegar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Castlegar Lane offers parking.
Does 1357 Castlegar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Castlegar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Castlegar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1357 Castlegar Lane has a pool.
Does 1357 Castlegar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1357 Castlegar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Castlegar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Castlegar Lane has units with dishwashers.

