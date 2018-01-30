1357 Castlegar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom+Study! Shows Like New! Check out the recently laid luxury vinyl plank floors and carpet! Freshly painted! One Owner! One Story! Study with French Doors could be used as 4th bedroom! Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Open to the Living Room! Charming Breakfast Nook! 2 Full Baths! All Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge included! Oversized Living Room! Wood burning Fireplace! Master Planned Community with Playground and Community Pool! Near All Level of Schools Kindergarten-High School! Home is in Rivers Edge and is across the street from Northwest High School! Easy Access to Hwy 114 and I 35W!