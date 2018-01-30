1357 Castlegar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247 Rivers Edge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom+Study! Shows Like New! Check out the recently laid luxury vinyl plank floors and carpet! Freshly painted! One Owner! One Story! Study with French Doors could be used as 4th bedroom! Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Open to the Living Room! Charming Breakfast Nook! 2 Full Baths! All Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge included! Oversized Living Room! Wood burning Fireplace! Master Planned Community with Playground and Community Pool! Near All Level of Schools Kindergarten-High School! Home is in Rivers Edge and is across the street from Northwest High School! Easy Access to Hwy 114 and I 35W!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
