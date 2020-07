Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Keller ISD. 2 story home of spacious 2100sqft with covered patio and fenced backyard back to vacant land with extra privacy.

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 living. 2nd living has a deep walk-in closet. Master bath has garden tub separated shower. Newly replaced range-oven with easy to clean cooktop.

Enjoy community pools and parks.

Easy access to Hwy 114, 170, 35W and other major roadways.

Ready to move in immediately. Contact KellerISD as desired for most accurate school information.