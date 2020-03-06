13225 Settlers Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom home in the Keller ISD features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a large master suite. One living and dining area as you enter home from front door, the 2nd living and dining area is separate by an open kitchen with matching white appliances and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed plus furniture and the master bathroom features a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The other 3 bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. The home also features a large utility room that attaches to the 2 car garage. The backyard features an open patio and plenty of green space for kids or entertaining. The home is close to schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed 50lbs or smaller.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.