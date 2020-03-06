All apartments in Fort Worth
13225 Settlers Trail
13225 Settlers Trail

13225 Settlers Trl · No Longer Available
Location

13225 Settlers Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home in the Keller ISD features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a large master suite. One living and dining area as you enter home from front door, the 2nd living and dining area is separate by an open kitchen with matching white appliances and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed plus furniture and the master bathroom features a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The other 3 bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. The home also features a large utility room that attaches to the 2 car garage. The backyard features an open patio and plenty of green space for kids or entertaining. The home is close to schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed 50lbs or smaller.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13225 Settlers Trail have any available units?
13225 Settlers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13225 Settlers Trail have?
Some of 13225 Settlers Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13225 Settlers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13225 Settlers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13225 Settlers Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13225 Settlers Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13225 Settlers Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13225 Settlers Trail offers parking.
Does 13225 Settlers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13225 Settlers Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13225 Settlers Trail have a pool?
No, 13225 Settlers Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13225 Settlers Trail have accessible units?
No, 13225 Settlers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13225 Settlers Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13225 Settlers Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

