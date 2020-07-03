All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

13224 Ridgepointe Road

13224 Ridgepointe Road · No Longer Available
Location

13224 Ridgepointe Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Keller ISD!!! NO CARPET!! Stylish laminate plank flooring through out. Spacious open concept living with kitchen open to family room. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are included in this updated chefs kitchen. All 4 over sized bedrooms are upstairs with a second living area.This neighborhood includes a large community pool. Pets welcome!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13224 Ridgepointe Road have any available units?
13224 Ridgepointe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13224 Ridgepointe Road have?
Some of 13224 Ridgepointe Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13224 Ridgepointe Road currently offering any rent specials?
13224 Ridgepointe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13224 Ridgepointe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13224 Ridgepointe Road is pet friendly.
Does 13224 Ridgepointe Road offer parking?
No, 13224 Ridgepointe Road does not offer parking.
Does 13224 Ridgepointe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13224 Ridgepointe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13224 Ridgepointe Road have a pool?
Yes, 13224 Ridgepointe Road has a pool.
Does 13224 Ridgepointe Road have accessible units?
No, 13224 Ridgepointe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13224 Ridgepointe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13224 Ridgepointe Road does not have units with dishwashers.

