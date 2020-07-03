13224 Ridgepointe Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home in Keller ISD!!! NO CARPET!! Stylish laminate plank flooring through out. Spacious open concept living with kitchen open to family room. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are included in this updated chefs kitchen. All 4 over sized bedrooms are upstairs with a second living area.This neighborhood includes a large community pool. Pets welcome!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.