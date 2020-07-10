All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1321 Smilax Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1321 Smilax Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:00 PM

1321 Smilax Avenue

1321 Smilax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 Smilax Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Oakhurst home for rent on a culdesac street just 5 minutes from downtown FW! Upon entry, you can see straight through the large living and dining room to the gorgeous backyard through the oversized windows. Enjoy the historical touches throughout the home like the hardwoods, ornate molding, vanity area in bathroom, and old mature trees surrounding the house. 1 car garage with washer dryer hookups and overhead storage. The ivy lined backyard has an open patio and storage shed. Wonderful home at an amazing price in an even better neighborhood. Available July 1st. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Smilax Avenue have any available units?
1321 Smilax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Smilax Avenue have?
Some of 1321 Smilax Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Smilax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Smilax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Smilax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Smilax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1321 Smilax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Smilax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1321 Smilax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Smilax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Smilax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1321 Smilax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Smilax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1321 Smilax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Smilax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Smilax Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University