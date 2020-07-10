1321 Smilax Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Oakhurst home for rent on a culdesac street just 5 minutes from downtown FW! Upon entry, you can see straight through the large living and dining room to the gorgeous backyard through the oversized windows. Enjoy the historical touches throughout the home like the hardwoods, ornate molding, vanity area in bathroom, and old mature trees surrounding the house. 1 car garage with washer dryer hookups and overhead storage. The ivy lined backyard has an open patio and storage shed. Wonderful home at an amazing price in an even better neighborhood. Available July 1st. No pets allowed.