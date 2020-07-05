All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1309 Hazelnut Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1309 Hazelnut Dr.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:01 AM

1309 Hazelnut Dr.

1309 Hazelnut Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 Hazelnut Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1309 Hazelnut Dr. Available 01/01/20 Fort Worth: Immediate move in, Single Story on cul-de-sac. Self Tour! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in newer subdivision. This single story Fort Worth house is ready for immediate move in. The kitchen features updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, travertine back splash, and a walk in pantry. There is plenty of room for a table and chairs in the kitchen, as well as a breakfast bar for lots of eat in options. The kitchen flows nicely into the large, open living room. There is an inside, separate laundry room.

The yard is large and fully fenced, and has a sprinkler system. Two car garage. House is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with little traffic.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE2029724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. have any available units?
1309 Hazelnut Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. have?
Some of 1309 Hazelnut Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Hazelnut Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Hazelnut Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Hazelnut Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Hazelnut Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Hazelnut Dr. offers parking.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. have a pool?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University