1307 Harrington Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:01 AM

1307 Harrington Avenue

1307 Harrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Harrington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Belmont Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Updated. Mins from Panther Island, Coyote Drive-In, & Downtown FW. Living area open to kitchen. Hardwood floors, Ceiling fans. Fully tiled bathrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Smooth top stove, Double door refrigerator, space saver Microwave above oven, Dishwasher. Split bedrooms. Indoor Washer-Dryer connections in Separate room. Updated electrical and plumbing. Master bedroom with private bath. Large backyard with huge storage room. House is available for move in. Please drive by the property before requesting a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Harrington Avenue have any available units?
1307 Harrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Harrington Avenue have?
Some of 1307 Harrington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Harrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Harrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Harrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Harrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1307 Harrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Harrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1307 Harrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Harrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Harrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1307 Harrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Harrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1307 Harrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Harrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Harrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

