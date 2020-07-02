1307 Harrington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully Updated. Mins from Panther Island, Coyote Drive-In, & Downtown FW. Living area open to kitchen. Hardwood floors, Ceiling fans. Fully tiled bathrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Smooth top stove, Double door refrigerator, space saver Microwave above oven, Dishwasher. Split bedrooms. Indoor Washer-Dryer connections in Separate room. Updated electrical and plumbing. Master bedroom with private bath. Large backyard with huge storage room. House is available for move in. Please drive by the property before requesting a showing.