Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN KELLER ISD! FORMER MODEL home with 1.5 story having a big loft at the 2nd level. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Attractive features include open floor plan with big family & living area, wood floor, surround sound system, granite counter top, SS appliances, ceramic tile at wet area, and more. Refrigerator will stay. Great neighborhood offers community pool and more. House will be deep cleaned after it is vacant.