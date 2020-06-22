All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13016 Fencerow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13016 Fencerow Rd
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:53 AM

13016 Fencerow Rd

13016 Fencerow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13016 Fencerow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Fencerow - Property Id: 129302

Located in Harvest Ridge Subdivision in Keller ISD!! Exceptionally maintained 3-2-2 with over 2000sf. Includes a 12x12 office and a formal room, and split bedrooms for privacy. Office or formal may be used as a playroom. Good size bedrooms and closets. Fresh paint. Updated neutral colors and fixtures. 9 ft. ceilings provide open spacious feel. Kitchen opens to living area, nice walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, dining area, and ample space in tall cabinetry. Separate laundry. Master includes two sinks, garden tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Wonderful covered back porch with nice shade tree. Property has sprinkler system. Landscaped smaller yard uses less water! Community pool, park and. greenbelt. Close to shopping . A must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129302
Property Id 129302

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4950034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13016 Fencerow Rd have any available units?
13016 Fencerow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13016 Fencerow Rd have?
Some of 13016 Fencerow Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13016 Fencerow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13016 Fencerow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13016 Fencerow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13016 Fencerow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13016 Fencerow Rd offer parking?
No, 13016 Fencerow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13016 Fencerow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13016 Fencerow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13016 Fencerow Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13016 Fencerow Rd has a pool.
Does 13016 Fencerow Rd have accessible units?
No, 13016 Fencerow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13016 Fencerow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13016 Fencerow Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University