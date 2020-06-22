13016 Fencerow Rd

Amenities

Located in Harvest Ridge Subdivision in Keller ISD!! Exceptionally maintained 3-2-2 with over 2000sf. Includes a 12x12 office and a formal room, and split bedrooms for privacy. Office or formal may be used as a playroom. Good size bedrooms and closets. Fresh paint. Updated neutral colors and fixtures. 9 ft. ceilings provide open spacious feel. Kitchen opens to living area, nice walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, dining area, and ample space in tall cabinetry. Separate laundry. Master includes two sinks, garden tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Wonderful covered back porch with nice shade tree. Property has sprinkler system. Landscaped smaller yard uses less water! Community pool, park and. greenbelt. Close to shopping . A must see!

