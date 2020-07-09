All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1301 Throckmorton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1301 Throckmorton Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:58 AM

1301 Throckmorton Street

1301 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1301 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RARE OPPORTUNITY! 2 bdrm, 2 bath overlooking Omni Residents pool! Panoramic west, north & east views. Large wrap round balcony,approx 380 sq ft! Ceiling to floor windows with sunrise to sunset views brighten living, kitchen & bdrm areas. Electric blinds close for privacy. Stainless Steel Viking Appliances. Wood floors in living and dining areas. Tile or stone floors in wet areas. Residents pool, cabanas, gas grills, fitness center, & club room are on the 16th floor. 2 reserved parking spots in secured underground garage. One storage space approx 5x7 comes with unit. 24 hr concierge. Residents have access to Hotel amenities. Owner & HOA have final decision on apps & pets. Applicants to verify sq ft, schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
1301 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 1301 Throckmorton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Throckmorton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Throckmorton Street offers parking.
Does 1301 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Throckmorton Street has a pool.
Does 1301 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University