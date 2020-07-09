1301 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY! 2 bdrm, 2 bath overlooking Omni Residents pool! Panoramic west, north & east views. Large wrap round balcony,approx 380 sq ft! Ceiling to floor windows with sunrise to sunset views brighten living, kitchen & bdrm areas. Electric blinds close for privacy. Stainless Steel Viking Appliances. Wood floors in living and dining areas. Tile or stone floors in wet areas. Residents pool, cabanas, gas grills, fitness center, & club room are on the 16th floor. 2 reserved parking spots in secured underground garage. One storage space approx 5x7 comes with unit. 24 hr concierge. Residents have access to Hotel amenities. Owner & HOA have final decision on apps & pets. Applicants to verify sq ft, schools.