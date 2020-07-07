1301 Thomas Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite hot tub wine room

Extraordinary and completely updated traditional just a short walk to Rivercrest CC. Honing an open, light and bright interior, hardwood floors, custom built-in cabinetry & bookshelves, wet bar & formal dining with temp controlled wine room and access to private patio, this spacious and functional floor plan flows perfectly for everyday living and entertaining. The stunning kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances, island and marble counters. First floor guest suite, study & master suite with sitting area, French doors to patio, and spa-like bath. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms up. Conveniently located off Camp Bowie close to Fort Worth’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment venues.