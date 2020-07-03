12836 Lizzie Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulously remodeled and practically new. All new bathrooms, flooring, granite, every surface painted inside and out. Inside you will find 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living and dining areas, executive study, upstairs game and media rooms, and 2-car garage! Upgrades throughout include popular gray tones, decorative lighting fixtures, iron balusters, a beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an abundance of natural lighting, art niches, towering family room ceilings, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a awesome backsplash, tons of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Large backyard is complete with a covered patio area perfect for entertaining!