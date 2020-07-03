All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12836 Lizzie Place

12836 Lizzie Place · No Longer Available
Location

12836 Lizzie Place, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulously remodeled and practically new. All new bathrooms, flooring, granite, every surface painted inside and out. Inside you will find 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living and dining areas, executive study, upstairs game and media rooms, and 2-car garage! Upgrades throughout include popular gray tones, decorative lighting fixtures, iron balusters, a beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an abundance of natural lighting, art niches, towering family room ceilings, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a awesome backsplash, tons of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Large backyard is complete with a covered patio area perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12836 Lizzie Place have any available units?
12836 Lizzie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12836 Lizzie Place have?
Some of 12836 Lizzie Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12836 Lizzie Place currently offering any rent specials?
12836 Lizzie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12836 Lizzie Place pet-friendly?
No, 12836 Lizzie Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12836 Lizzie Place offer parking?
Yes, 12836 Lizzie Place offers parking.
Does 12836 Lizzie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12836 Lizzie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12836 Lizzie Place have a pool?
No, 12836 Lizzie Place does not have a pool.
Does 12836 Lizzie Place have accessible units?
No, 12836 Lizzie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12836 Lizzie Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12836 Lizzie Place has units with dishwashers.

