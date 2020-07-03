12836 Lizzie Place

Amenities
Fabulously remodeled and practically new. All new bathrooms, flooring, granite, every surface painted inside and out. Inside you will find 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living and dining areas, executive study, upstairs game and media rooms, and 2-car garage! Upgrades throughout include popular gray tones, decorative lighting fixtures, iron balusters, a beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an abundance of natural lighting, art niches, towering family room ceilings, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a awesome backsplash, tons of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop. Large backyard is complete with a covered patio area perfect for entertaining!