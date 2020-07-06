All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12821 Peach Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12821 Peach Tree Way
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:40 AM

12821 Peach Tree Way

12821 Peach Tree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12821 Peach Tree Way, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Fantastic Rental Home! Four beds and 2.5 baths enhance this immaculate 2-story beauty. And it's loaded: First floor office with private shelving. Entertain the guests in a beautiful gourmet kitchen that features a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and an over-sized granite island that seats 5 plus bonus counter top with room for 2 more. Large kit area opens to the living room and completes the circular, open floor plan. Enjoy the rain in your covered backyard patio. Fully equipped with smart home systems. It's walking distance to the park and playgrounds. And you're only 12 minutes away from DFW Airport. Schedule your SHOWING today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12821 Peach Tree Way have any available units?
12821 Peach Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12821 Peach Tree Way have?
Some of 12821 Peach Tree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12821 Peach Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
12821 Peach Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12821 Peach Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 12821 Peach Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12821 Peach Tree Way offer parking?
No, 12821 Peach Tree Way does not offer parking.
Does 12821 Peach Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12821 Peach Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12821 Peach Tree Way have a pool?
No, 12821 Peach Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 12821 Peach Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 12821 Peach Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12821 Peach Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12821 Peach Tree Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University