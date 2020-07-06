12821 Peach Tree Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Fantastic Rental Home! Four beds and 2.5 baths enhance this immaculate 2-story beauty. And it's loaded: First floor office with private shelving. Entertain the guests in a beautiful gourmet kitchen that features a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and an over-sized granite island that seats 5 plus bonus counter top with room for 2 more. Large kit area opens to the living room and completes the circular, open floor plan. Enjoy the rain in your covered backyard patio. Fully equipped with smart home systems. It's walking distance to the park and playgrounds. And you're only 12 minutes away from DFW Airport. Schedule your SHOWING today!