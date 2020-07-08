12740 Outlook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home has great curb appeal and is in pristine condition! The open floor plan allow for great natural light and new paint can be found throughout! Lovely entry and expansive kitchen with lots of counter space, gas stove, breakfast bar and nook. The kitchen opens up to family room providing a great venue for entertaining and family enjoyment! The large private master suite does not disappoint and features a beautiful en suite bath with huge walk-in closet! The upstairs has large bedrooms game room with lots of great options for use! The stunning back yard, which backs up to a green space and walking path allows for great privacy, room for a pool and so much more! Walking distance to elementary.