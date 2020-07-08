All apartments in Fort Worth
12740 Outlook Avenue

12740 Outlook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12740 Outlook Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home has great curb appeal and is in pristine condition! The open floor plan allow for great natural light and new paint can be found throughout! Lovely entry and expansive kitchen with lots of counter space, gas stove, breakfast bar and nook. The kitchen opens up to family room providing a great venue for entertaining and family enjoyment! The large private master suite does not disappoint and features a beautiful en suite bath with huge walk-in closet! The upstairs has large bedrooms game room with lots of great options for use! The stunning back yard, which backs up to a green space and walking path allows for great privacy, room for a pool and so much more! Walking distance to elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12740 Outlook Avenue have any available units?
12740 Outlook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12740 Outlook Avenue have?
Some of 12740 Outlook Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12740 Outlook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12740 Outlook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12740 Outlook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12740 Outlook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12740 Outlook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12740 Outlook Avenue offers parking.
Does 12740 Outlook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12740 Outlook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12740 Outlook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12740 Outlook Avenue has a pool.
Does 12740 Outlook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12740 Outlook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12740 Outlook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12740 Outlook Avenue has units with dishwashers.

