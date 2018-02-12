All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 9 2019

12740 Northern Pine Drive

12740 Northern Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12740 Northern Pine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this wonderful single story home located in the popular Timberland subdivision. It has great curb appeal, open floor plan, and a covered porch. This darling 3-2-2 features gorgeous laminate wood flooring in a spacious living area with a beautiful fireplace. Very nice backyard. It is in the Keller Independent School District with easy access to I-170 and Highway 377. Landlord will consider an 8 month, 1 yr, or 20 month lease. Tenant to verify schools & measurements. There is no fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12740 Northern Pine Drive have any available units?
12740 Northern Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12740 Northern Pine Drive have?
Some of 12740 Northern Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12740 Northern Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12740 Northern Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12740 Northern Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12740 Northern Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12740 Northern Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12740 Northern Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 12740 Northern Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12740 Northern Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12740 Northern Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 12740 Northern Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12740 Northern Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 12740 Northern Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12740 Northern Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12740 Northern Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

