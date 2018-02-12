12740 Northern Pine Drive

Amenities

Come check out this wonderful single story home located in the popular Timberland subdivision. It has great curb appeal, open floor plan, and a covered porch. This darling 3-2-2 features gorgeous laminate wood flooring in a spacious living area with a beautiful fireplace. Very nice backyard. It is in the Keller Independent School District with easy access to I-170 and Highway 377. Landlord will consider an 8 month, 1 yr, or 20 month lease. Tenant to verify schools & measurements. There is no fridge included.