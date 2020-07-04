All apartments in Fort Worth
12720 Viewpoint Lane

Location

12720 Viewpoint Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New home with builder warranties! Move In Ready and with highly sought after Burleson ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have any available units?
12720 Viewpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have?
Some of 12720 Viewpoint Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12720 Viewpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12720 Viewpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 Viewpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12720 Viewpoint Lane offers parking.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have a pool?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12720 Viewpoint Lane has units with dishwashers.

