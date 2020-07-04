Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12720 Viewpoint Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:13 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12720 Viewpoint Lane
12720 Viewpoint Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12720 Viewpoint Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New home with builder warranties! Move In Ready and with highly sought after Burleson ISD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have any available units?
12720 Viewpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have?
Some of 12720 Viewpoint Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12720 Viewpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12720 Viewpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 Viewpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12720 Viewpoint Lane offers parking.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have a pool?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 12720 Viewpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 Viewpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12720 Viewpoint Lane has units with dishwashers.
