Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:44 AM

12716 Homestretch Drive

12716 Homestretch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12716 Homestretch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out this executive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that has all the amenities, including a pool! Backyard oasis featuring a saltwater pool with beach entry, raised spa and soothing waterfall. Truly a backyard retreat. Inside the home is just as nice. Wrought iron staircase, open concept floorplan with spacious rooms. Living room with corner fireplace and patio doors to backyard. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, island stainless steel appliances and pantry. Breakfast nook with built-in desk. All bedrooms are on main level. Master suite offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs features game room with half bath. Close to schools, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 Homestretch Drive have any available units?
12716 Homestretch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12716 Homestretch Drive have?
Some of 12716 Homestretch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12716 Homestretch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12716 Homestretch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 Homestretch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12716 Homestretch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12716 Homestretch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12716 Homestretch Drive offers parking.
Does 12716 Homestretch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12716 Homestretch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 Homestretch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12716 Homestretch Drive has a pool.
Does 12716 Homestretch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12716 Homestretch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 Homestretch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12716 Homestretch Drive has units with dishwashers.

