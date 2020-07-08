12716 Homestretch Drive

Amenities

Check out this executive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that has all the amenities, including a pool! Backyard oasis featuring a saltwater pool with beach entry, raised spa and soothing waterfall. Truly a backyard retreat. Inside the home is just as nice. Wrought iron staircase, open concept floorplan with spacious rooms. Living room with corner fireplace and patio doors to backyard. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, island stainless steel appliances and pantry. Breakfast nook with built-in desk. All bedrooms are on main level. Master suite offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs features game room with half bath. Close to schools, shopping, and dining.