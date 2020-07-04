All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12713 Old Macgregor Ln

12713 Old Macgregor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Old Macgregor Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a33deaa0ec ----
Beautiful 4-2.1-2 in Fort Worth, Northwest ISD. Large living area with gas fireplace, formal dining area, fantastic kitchen with abundant cabinet space, island and walk-in pantry. Nice sized bedrooms. Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious back yard with open patio. Community pool, walking trail, park and more! To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln have any available units?
12713 Old Macgregor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln have?
Some of 12713 Old Macgregor Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 Old Macgregor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Old Macgregor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Old Macgregor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12713 Old Macgregor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln offer parking?
No, 12713 Old Macgregor Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 Old Macgregor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12713 Old Macgregor Ln has a pool.
Does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln have accessible units?
No, 12713 Old Macgregor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Old Macgregor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 Old Macgregor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

