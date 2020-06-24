All apartments in Fort Worth
12613 Sweet Bay Dr

12613 Sweet Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12613 Sweet Bay Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Euless that has HEB ISD - This beautiful home has a large opened kitchen with white appliances. It comes with a refrigerator and built in microwave, gas cooktop and an electric oven. The bedrooms are split from the master. There is also a gas log fireplace in the family room. Nice fenced backyard. HEB schools! New flooring throughout!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE2463896)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr have any available units?
12613 Sweet Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr have?
Some of 12613 Sweet Bay Dr's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12613 Sweet Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12613 Sweet Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 Sweet Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12613 Sweet Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 12613 Sweet Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12613 Sweet Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 12613 Sweet Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 12613 Sweet Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 Sweet Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12613 Sweet Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
