Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities garage

Spacious single family home with 2 car garage ready for immediate move in! Enjoy a sizable backyard, 4 large bedrooms and 3 baths with a great sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage space and counter space for cooking. This home is perfect for entertaining and also has easy access to major highways and shopping center. Call to schedule an appointment today!