Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12480 Leaflet Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:27 AM

12480 Leaflet Drive

12480 Leaflet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12480 Leaflet Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
HOME FOR LEASE in KELLER ISD! Lennar Model Home in popular Villages of Woodland Springs; Easy access to 35W, 114 & 377 just minutes away from Shopping, Dining & Entertainment; 4 Bedrooms w RARE 2 Bed & 2 Full Bath DOWN; Over $20,000 in Upgrades: Wood Floors DOWN and Carpet UP, Patio extension; Open Floor plan perfect for Entertaining; Designer touches throughout; Tons of Windows & Light; Huge Gourmet Kitchen w SSteel Appliances w NEW Gas Cooktop, Island & tons of Counter Space & Cabinet Storage, Huge WI Pantry; Master Suite w Spa Tub & large Closet; 3 Living areas w FLEX space to use however YOU need; Local Amenities include: 5 Pools, Basketball, Tennis, Skate, Playgrounds, Stocked Ponds, Walking Trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12480 Leaflet Drive have any available units?
12480 Leaflet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12480 Leaflet Drive have?
Some of 12480 Leaflet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12480 Leaflet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12480 Leaflet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12480 Leaflet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12480 Leaflet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12480 Leaflet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12480 Leaflet Drive offers parking.
Does 12480 Leaflet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12480 Leaflet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12480 Leaflet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12480 Leaflet Drive has a pool.
Does 12480 Leaflet Drive have accessible units?
No, 12480 Leaflet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12480 Leaflet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12480 Leaflet Drive has units with dishwashers.

