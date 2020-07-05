12480 Leaflet Drive

Amenities

HOME FOR LEASE in KELLER ISD! Lennar Model Home in popular Villages of Woodland Springs; Easy access to 35W, 114 & 377 just minutes away from Shopping, Dining & Entertainment; 4 Bedrooms w RARE 2 Bed & 2 Full Bath DOWN; Over $20,000 in Upgrades: Wood Floors DOWN and Carpet UP, Patio extension; Open Floor plan perfect for Entertaining; Designer touches throughout; Tons of Windows & Light; Huge Gourmet Kitchen w SSteel Appliances w NEW Gas Cooktop, Island & tons of Counter Space & Cabinet Storage, Huge WI Pantry; Master Suite w Spa Tub & large Closet; 3 Living areas w FLEX space to use however YOU need; Local Amenities include: 5 Pools, Basketball, Tennis, Skate, Playgrounds, Stocked Ponds, Walking Trails & more!