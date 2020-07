Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Nice, efficient lock and leave condo. Gated condo community with tennis courts, pool, clubhouse and laundry building. Minimum 1 yr lease required. Small dog is ok but condo complex has weight restrictions. Condo Owner pays the HOA dues which include water. There is an on site dumpster for trash. Tenant pays their electricity. Tnant requirements in documents. Online applications must be completed for everybody over the age of 18.