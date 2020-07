Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in sought after Keller I.S.D. The Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, lots of cabinets, Large eat in breakfast room. Spacious master bedroom split from the other two bedrooms. beautiful hard woods in both living areas, office, and master, brand new carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio. conveniently located near everything. Community has pool, parks, play grounds, fishing, walking trails and more.