Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12417 Leaflet Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

12417 Leaflet Drive

12417 Leaflet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12417 Leaflet Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY LENNAR HOME FOR LEASE. MASTER BEDROOM DOWN WITH OVAL GARDEN TUB AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. THREE BEDROOMS ARE UP STAIRS WITH MEDIA ROOM AND BATH. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES AND CORIAN COUNTERTOPS. NICE VIEW OF POND AND GREENBELT. HOME ALREADY HAS REFRIGERATOR. HOA DUES ARE PAID BY OWNER. TENANT HAS ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOLS & PARKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12417 Leaflet Drive have any available units?
12417 Leaflet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12417 Leaflet Drive have?
Some of 12417 Leaflet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12417 Leaflet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12417 Leaflet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12417 Leaflet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12417 Leaflet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12417 Leaflet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12417 Leaflet Drive offers parking.
Does 12417 Leaflet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12417 Leaflet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12417 Leaflet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12417 Leaflet Drive has a pool.
Does 12417 Leaflet Drive have accessible units?
No, 12417 Leaflet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12417 Leaflet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12417 Leaflet Drive has units with dishwashers.

