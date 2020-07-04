All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1241 Roping Reins Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1241 Roping Reins Way
Last updated August 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

1241 Roping Reins Way

1241 Roping Reins Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1241 Roping Reins Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home brick built in 2006. Spacious open kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace. Pet-friendly home. will have new carpets before move in

3 bedrooms, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
ceiling fans.

2 blocks from schools, the neighborhood has miles of paved walking trails for bikes and hiking. Swimming Pool Basketball court roller hockey ring and fishing ponds all available in the neighborhood.

Great place to raise a family. Easy access to HWY 287 and FM 156 and the Alliance area.

Rent: $1500
Deposit: $1500
Pet Fee: $500

Call / Text 817-681-5290 with any questions or Use the Rently system for self showings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Roping Reins Way have any available units?
1241 Roping Reins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Roping Reins Way have?
Some of 1241 Roping Reins Way's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Roping Reins Way currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Roping Reins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Roping Reins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Roping Reins Way is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Roping Reins Way offer parking?
No, 1241 Roping Reins Way does not offer parking.
Does 1241 Roping Reins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Roping Reins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Roping Reins Way have a pool?
Yes, 1241 Roping Reins Way has a pool.
Does 1241 Roping Reins Way have accessible units?
No, 1241 Roping Reins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Roping Reins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Roping Reins Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University