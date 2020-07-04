1241 Roping Reins Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home brick built in 2006. Spacious open kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace. Pet-friendly home. will have new carpets before move in



3 bedrooms, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

ceiling fans.



2 blocks from schools, the neighborhood has miles of paved walking trails for bikes and hiking. Swimming Pool Basketball court roller hockey ring and fishing ponds all available in the neighborhood.



Great place to raise a family. Easy access to HWY 287 and FM 156 and the Alliance area.



Rent: $1500

Deposit: $1500

Pet Fee: $500



Call / Text 817-681-5290 with any questions or Use the Rently system for self showings



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.