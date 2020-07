Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

A gorgeous 2 storey with 4 bedroom home in the city of Fort Worth. Top rated schools are just in walking distance to the house. It has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom is very spacious and a full bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. The house contains energy efficient ceiling fans, double pane windows etc. Common features include club house, community pool, greenbelt and many more.