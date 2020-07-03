12233 Macaroon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Tastefully decorated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. The front room in this home could be used as a third living area or as a formal dining room. New dishwasher, range oven, & microwave oven. There is a bedroom with a full bathroom on the main floor. The master suite, two kid's bedrooms & the gameroom are upstairs. Laundry room & a mudroom with built in shelves and shoe storage area. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Sprinkler system & another irrigation system for the trees. The Villages of Woodland Springs has picnic areas, sparkling pools, playground areas, basketball half-court, lakes, and miles of greenbelt trails.